US has great responsibility to help

World War II was the turning point. From 1945 on, the United Nations was formed, credit cards, airbags and cordless telephones were invented, and the United States landed on the moon.

The United States has been moving forward with great achievements and progress since this time, while it seems that many other nations are falling further and further behind.

On March 10, the United Nations announced that, globally, we are facing the largest humanitarian crisis since its creation, with over 20 million people facing starvation and famine.

How is it that we can advance in so many areas of technology, science, economics, etc., but we can’t help in the simplest terms of offering a hand to those in need?

We are at a point in history where it is easier to put a man on the moon than it is to feed children.

We at Scroll believe that if the United States wants to be the great nation that it strives to be, then as a nation, it must assist and help other nations become great as well.

Stephen O’Brien, the United Nations emergency relief coordinator, said, in his address to the United Nations Security Council, that without collective and global efforts, people will simply starve to death.

Twenty-five million people in Yemen are in need of assistance and are starving; 1 million children are acutely malnourished, and more than 7 million people are in need of assistance in South Sudan, O’Brien said in his address. More than half of Somalia’s population is in need of humanitarian aid and protection.

O’Brien explained to the United Nations Security Council that in these countries, the famine and dire need is man-made.

“Parties to the conflict are parties to the famine — as are those not intervening to make the violence stop,” O’Brien said.

The United States can’t ignore these countries because of their internal struggles hoping that the best can come from the situation.

We are not racing to see who will outlive one another.

If we want the United States to be a leader globally, then the United States needs to start acting like the leader it should be and help those with outstretched hands.

“The crisis that is occurring in these countries has essentially been neglected by the world,” said Antonio Guterres, United Nations secretary-general, to CNN.

According to The Washington Post, President Trump has proposed large cuts to foreign aid at a time where this aid is needed most.

The United States is typically the world’s largest donor to humanitarian aid and should continue to be the world’s largest donor; this is no time to “change things up” with our contributions of foreign aid.

The United States invested an average of 82 percent of its allotted funds for South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen on humanitarian aid in 2016. Planned investments for 2017 in these countries for humanitarian aid will drop to an average of 52 percent, according to foreignassistance.gov.

Foreignassistance.gov showed that 59 percent of the humanitarian aid funds from 2016 went directly to migration management, a program to protect and assist vulnerable migrants.

Fay Hoyland, a volunteer working with Save the Children in Somalia, said in an interview with BBC that they are distributing food and building mobile health units, but if they are wanting to reach more people, they’ll need more funds.

“There is a moral obligation for us all to do everything we can to support these people,” Guterres said.

We can’t sit and watch these countries crumble under poor government rule and lack of resources.

We can’t be ignorant to the problems that are occurring on the other side of the world because we are blinded by what may seem to be greater problems of our own.

In the United States, the estimated percentage of households that were food insecure dropped from 14 percent in 2014 to 12.7 percent in 2015, according to worldhunger.org.

The most recent famine to have ever occurred in the United States was in 1878-1880 in St. Lawrence Island, Alaska, according to aa.uwpress.org.

While it may seem that, as a nation, we have plenty to handle, there are other nations who still need our help.

Our own struggles don’t even compete with those who are suffering from mass starvation and famine.

We can’t prioritize who lives and who dies based on their nationality, religion, or situation.

“Every life on the edge of famine and death is equally worth saving,” O’Brien said.

Knowing that someone is on the verge of death should be enough to step into action.

Just like any great leader, we must strive for the best for those who are dependent upon us. And just like any great leader, we must be able to balance our own minor difficulties, to help those who are in need of major assistance.

As a nation, we can make a difference.

As a nation, we can prevent further suffering.