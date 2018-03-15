Utah Rep. Bishop proposing a bill including LDS missionaries in 2020 census

Rep. Rob Bishop proposed a bill to include Mormon missionaries serving overseas in the 2020 census.

Census results help determine the House seats, congressional districts, building schools and roads. It currently only counts American citizens working abroad for the federal government as the constitutionally mandated once-a-decade headcount, according to Deseret News.

As a result, states with a higher number of people overseas might receive less funding from the federal government and might be underrepresented in Congress, according to Deseret News.

Utah had 11,176 residents serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who were not included in 2000 U.S. Census Bureau, according to Deseret News.

Utah failed to gain a fourth seat in the U.S. House of Representatives by the short of 857 people, according to Deseret News.