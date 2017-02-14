Valentine Profile: The Bakers

Dallin Baker, a sophomore studying nursing, and Kaity Baker, a BYU-Idaho alumna, first met when they were 4 years-old.

“Our dads were going to grad school at OSU,” Kaity Baker said. “I guess you could say from then on I loved him.”

Dallin Baker remembers Kaity Baker tackling him on the playground and kissing him.

“I have no memory of this, but a story that makes him my first kiss I’ll go with any day,” Kaity Baker said.

The two were married Sept. 3, 2016.

“I knew she was the one, gradually,” Dallin said. “I just began to see more and more, day by day, that I wanted her to be in my life forever.”

