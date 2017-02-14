Valentine Profile: Taylor and Dallin

Taylor Romero, a junior studying horticulture, and Dallin Sheldon, a junior studying construction management, have been dating for a year.

“Taylor and I met on the 3rd floor of the library. I took her to the Burg and we got a banana Oreo shake. After enjoying the ice-cream and getting to know each other, we played paper airplane golf in the I-Center,” Sheldon said.

Romero and Sheldon became engaged in January, 2016 and are getting married on April 15 in the San Diego temple.

“I took her on a scavenger hunt a few weeks ago to places that are significant to us,” Sheldon said. “I proposed to her at our favorite spot to sit and talk [at the Burg].”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.