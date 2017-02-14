Valentine’s Day outlawed in Pakistan

Written by Spencer Board

It is not unusual for Pakistan citizens to protest on Valentine’s Day, according to CNN.

“Valentine’s Day has no connection with our culture and it should be avoided,” said Mamnoon Hussain, the president of Pakistan, according to CNN.

There have been localized bans of the holiday in previous years, but only this year was it banned in the whole country by the Islamabad High Court, according to The Independent.

“Considering dating is different all over the world, I can understand why Valentine’s Day would be banned, because it might be supporting Western culture that others don’t practice,” said Morgan Ogden, a sophomore studying psychology.

Pakistan is not the first country to ban Valentine‘s Day; Indonesia and Russia have also banned the celebration of the West, according to The Independent.

“It is not a Russian tradition and it doesn’t teach good moral values to Russian youth,” said Grigory Bolotnov, spokesperson at the governor’s office, according to The Independent.

Bolotnov said Russians share the belief with Muslims that Valentine’s Day is a Western holiday that promotes casual sex, according to The Independent.

Other countries that have banned the holiday for similar reasons include Malaysia, Iran and Saudi Arabia, according to mic.com.

There are many areas and people (or rather, V-Day haters) in the United States who will be happy to see the holiday of hearts go away in the future, according to a study by The Atlantic.

“I think it is really nice to have a day to celebrate love and relationships, especially since life can be too busy to stop and celebrate it every day,” Ogden said.