Video voyeurism suspect appears in court for second time

Devan MacCabe made his second appearance in court Monday, April 24 to plead guilty to charges of felony video voyeurism.

MacCabe made his first appearance in February where he entered a not-guilty in anticipation of a plea bargain. During his second appearance, the prosecution agreed to drop three of the four video voyeurism charges.

Judge Gregory Moeller asked MacCabe if his guilty plea came from actual guilt or a desire to end court proceedings faster.

“I am truly guilty,” MacCabe replied.

The sentencing hearing will be held June 19.

