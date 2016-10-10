Viking sports: A thing of the past?

Official sports have become a program of the past since Ricks College became BYU-Idaho. Many colleges, even smaller than BYU-I, have forms of official collegiate sports (like Dixie or Weber); however, intramurals here may be just as fulfilling for many students.

Anyone that looked closely at the greater BYU-I campus would notice that it has some impressive sports facilities, such as the I-Center, which, with its eight full-length basketball courts, can support basketball, volleyball, futsal and tennis, according to the BYU-I webpage.

BYU-I also offers a turf football field with its accompanying stadium and track, the upper football fields, soccer fields and softball fields. The John W. Hart Building features a stadium basketball court and several racquetball courts. There are many opportunities for athletes of different skills levels, according to the BYU-I webpage.

Pick-up games are welcome in most of these areas. Organized intramural games, that do not require tryouts, range from beginner to advanced. Competitive leagues require tryouts, but they try to get everyone on a team, according to the BYU-I intramural page.

Carter Crompton, a senior studying political science, said he enjoys futsal leagues in the winter and outdoor soccer in the fall. He said he played high school soccer, so being able to come here and still play is a blessing for him.

Intramurals are not limited to orthodox mainstream sports either; recreational kickball, floor hockey, walleyball and mat ball are popular choices at BYU-I, according to the I-Center webpage.

For those who don’t have time to set aside their dating or homework, BYU-I offers credit-based courses for sports such as golf or tennis.

There are plenty of ways to get out and enjoy your favorite sports at the school, even though it is absent of official sports.