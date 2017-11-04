Villalobos Brothers bring Mexican culture to BYU-Idaho

This article and photos are by Jenna Schwarz

The Villalobos Brothers performed Friday, November 3 in the Kirkham Auditorium. Recognized as one of today’s leading contemporary Mexican ensembles, they combine Mexican folk music and the harmonies of jazz and classical music to create a unique sound. Madelyn Hone, a freshman studying music performance, loved the interaction between the brothers and the audience.

“My favorite part was how they interacted with the audience and we interacted back, and I love the mix of jazz with traditional Mexican folk music,” Hone said.