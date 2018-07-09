VOICE Advocacy and United Way organize community conversations

VOICE Advocacy, an organization based out of BYU-Idaho but not associated with BYU-I, works with the community to address and make aware important community issues.

Andra Hansen, a communication professor, is the director of VOICE and works to help the students and the community involved with the program.

“We partner with other agencies and organizations to complete projects with value to the community,” Hansen said.

VOICE is involved in research, outreach and communication with other organizations and the community.

VOICE gathers information from existing resources and from the community in order to provide their partners with relevant data. Usually, the information gathered is not only relevant to the organizations VOICE is working with, but also has legislative relevance.

Some of the organizations VOICE works with are United Way, Idaho Department of Correction, Family Crisis Center and several more.

“We do not have an issue we are working for, we are just a bridge,” Hansen said. “If there is an issue in the community or crisis then we can step in and help using the tools of advocacy to help out with showing opinion or bias towards a certain issue.”

Liberty Taylor, a senior studying communication, is involved with VOICE as a student.

“I love the impact we can make on the community.” Taylor said.