The voices singing through Rexburg

After wrapping up the Patriots and Pioneers musical event, David Torres, a music professor at BYU-Idaho, embarks on a journey to bring The Lamb of God, a musical event, to Rexburg.

Torres said the Lamb of God, an oratorio — a large musical composition usually with a choir and an orchestra — inspired by the power and love of God, will be held July 7 and 8 at the Rexburg Tabernacle by the Rexburg Chamber Singers, Echo Luminos.

“I want everyone to know of the intense moments the Savior had in his last days,” Torres said. “He made it possible for all of us to return and hope was given to all. I am so thankful for this opportunity.”

The choir is composed of 90 choir members, 40 orchestra members and 10 soloists. Eighty-five percent of the choir includes BYU-I students, Torres said.

“This sacred oratorio greatly appeals to all ages but especially to students here at BYU-Idaho,” Torres said. “It brings a new sight to the classic, beautiful story of the Savior’s last days.”

As part of the event, Echo Luminous will sing “Hosanna (Thy Savior Hath Come),“ “I Am the Resurrection,” “Jesus, My Savior,” “Here is Hope” and “Gloria (My Savior Lives).”

Echo Luminos started as a chamber choir founded by David Torres when he was a student at BYU-I between 2015-2017. They have performed for events such as graduation commencements, devotionals, school board meetings and Music Department choral concerts.

Concerts held every semester for large events, such as the yearly Christmas shows, gather an increasing number of members every year compared to any other event they produce.

“It is going to be a powerful event with so much gospel spirit involved,” Torres said. “This work is something I wish the entire state of Idaho could come and watch. It is gospel-oriented and will touch and inspire lives.”

For event details, visit the Rob Gardner’s “Lamb of God” event Facebook page.