Voyeurism suspect pleads not guilty

This story is written by Jordan Henrie

Devan James MacCabe, the former BYU-Idaho student charged with felony voyeurism, plead not-guilty in an arraignment hearing on Monday, Feb. 6.

After being read his rights and a review of the charges placed on him by the State of Idaho, MacCabe was given the chance to make a plea; choosing not-guilty.

A date for a jury trial was set for May 17 with a pre-trial conference being held on April 17 at 11 a.m.

If found guilty, MacCabe could face a maximum punishment of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $50,000. Restitution could also be required.

Under Idaho code, if any of the victims are found to be under the age of 18 or if this is a second offense, MacCabe may have to register as a sex offender.