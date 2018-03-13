WATCH: 7 things you should know before applying to the nursing program

The nursing program lowered the GPA requirement for acceptance last semester and more students are applying to the program because of it, Rodney Sanders, chair of the Nursing Department, informed.

Students currently in the nursing program came up with a few tips to prepare students who are planning to apply.

So here are seven things you should know before applying to the nursing program:

1. Even though it’s not mandatory, getting medical experience put on your application will give you an advantage.

2. Get used to going to bed early; you’ll have clinicals — hands-on learning in the hospital — at 5 a.m.

3. Dedicate time to studying. Getting high grades will pay off.

4. Prepare to have no friends, but your cohorts — your classmates — become your family.

5. Get the most out of pharmacology classes and Pathophysiology class.

6. Be prepared to go out of your comfort zone when dealing with patients.

7. Learn to love walking around campus as a blueberry, because you’ll be dressed like one while you study nursing.