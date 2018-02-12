WATCH: From Botswana to BYU-I

Botsalo Sima is one of 78 college students in the United States from Botswana, a country in southern Africa with a population of just over two million, according to the Department of Homeland Security website.

Sima, a senior studying agribusiness, said he usually goes by his last name on campus. He came to Rexburg, Idaho in January 2014 and will graduate in April 2018.

Originally an accounting major, Sima said he decided to switch to agribusiness due to “the importance of being able to sustain ourselves as a country agriculturally and to be able to return home and find ways to help in that aspect.”

He said he was drawn to BYU-Idaho not only because of the academic standards but also because of the spiritual standards the university is known for.

“My parents, being LDS members, felt this is where their money would be best spent,” Sima said.