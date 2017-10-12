WATCH: BYU-Idaho’s Got Talent coming October 14

Many of BYU-Idaho’s most talented students are preparing to take the stage Saturday night for this semester’s edition of BYU-I’s Got Talent. Students and faculty are invited to the Kirkham Auditorium in the Oscar A. Kirkham building at 8 p.m. on Oct. 14 to enjoy a wide assortment of musical performances and other variety acts.

BYU-I’s Got Talent manager, Shelbi Ashcroft, said this night will be fun, exciting and entertaining for the audience and an excellent opportunity for students to showcase their unique talents and skills. “There’s going to be people you’re going to want to see in the show and things that you’re not going to want to miss that you’re not going to be able to see at any other show on campus,” Ashcroft said.

Ben Day and Jacob Shumway, two of the musicians in the show, said they are excited to perform in a professional-quality venue and to share their songs with so many people.

Haylee Bateman, another singer in the show, said while she is looking forward to showcasing her talents for those in attendance, she is most excited to see what acts her fellow performers have planned.

BYU-I’s Got Talent is a one-night-only show, coming to the Kirkham Auditorium in the Kirkham building on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this event are $3.