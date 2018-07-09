WATCH: Community comes together to revive park

For the past year, the City of Rexburg has been renovating the Park Street Park, and July 7 was its official opening.

Mayor Jerry Merrill said the park has been around for over 40 years and had become a lawn that the city had to mow every week. After much consideration among members of the city council, it was determined that maintaining a park would benefit the community more instead of selling the property to build new homes.

“They got this committee together and did some studies and determined that this would be a great place for a little kids’ park,” Merrill said. “Just look around you. There’s probably more kids here — this park right now — than we’ve had in it for about 10 years.”

The park was constructed with the help of over 50 volunteers of all ages and was overseen by the Park Street Park Committee and Councilwoman Tisha Flora.

Volunteers worked 300 hours on Saturday alone for the final touches of the park.

Merrill hopes this park will serve the community, especially with the addition of a new apartment complex across the street, bringing lots of young families into the area.

A wood gas station was completed for the park by Madison High School wood shop class and the two gas pumps built by Flora’s daughter. Volunteers not only spread out wood chips but erected the new playground equipment, poured concrete and planted plants.

Children are also painting rocks to be placed in the flower bed along the edge of the park. In a few weeks, the park will also add picnic tables donated by the local Kiwanis club.

The construction of the new park was made possible by the hands of many and CHC Foundation, Merrill Quality Landscaping, Let’s Play, Rexburg Motor Sports, Madison Gymnastics Center and The High Five Grant.