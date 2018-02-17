WATCH: Kindness matters

BYU-Idaho students answered questions on why kindness matters.

The questions on kindness related to the National Random Acts of Kindness week which takes place Feb. 11-17.

“Kindness starts with one,” is the motto for the Random Acts of Kindness Campaign.

Kindness ranges from an individual level to a national level during this week, and people can share their experiences online.

“I believe kindness is a necessity to the body,” Abby said, a 7-year-old participant of RAK week.

Many people echo this sentiment.

Participants can share their kindness pursuits with the hashtags #capturekindness and #RAKweek2018.

If you find yourself craving kindness and are unsure where to start, visit: https://www.randomactsofkindness.org/.