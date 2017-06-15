WATCH: Red Cross blood-drive comes to BYU-I

Each semester, student volunteers collaborate with the Red Cross in order to organize a blood drive. For six days, students and community can come and make their donation to this life-saving cause.

“I’m one of the managers, so I am in charge of organizing it, getting volunteers, getting donors, helping to sign people up, and just making sure everything is organized and runs smoothly,” said Vianey Aguayo, a junior studying exercise physiology.

“I’m just here, helping, volunteering at the Red Cross Blood Drive, helping check people in, explaining the packet that they need to read and really the procedure of what is going to take place before they get taken back by one of the phlebotomists,” said Joseph Raney, a senior studying nursing.