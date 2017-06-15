WATCH: Red Cross blood-drive comes to BYU-I

Each semester, student volunteers collaborate with the Red Cross in order to organize a blood drive. For six days, students and community can come and make their donation to this life-saving cause.
“I’m one of the managers, so I am in charge of organizing it, getting volunteers, getting donors, helping to sign people up, and just making sure everything is organized and runs smoothly,” said Vianey Aguayo, a junior studying exercise physiology.
“I’m just here, helping, volunteering at the Red Cross Blood Drive, helping check people in, explaining the packet that they need to read and really the procedure of what is going to take place before they get taken back by one of the phlebotomists,” said Joseph Raney, a senior studying nursing.
“I am a volunteer here at the blood drive today,” said Hannah Davis, a senior studying nursing. “I donated last week, but I wanted to volunteer. We, in the nursing program, our last semester, we have to have so many hours of community service, and so I decided to be a volunteer for the blood drive.”
It is important for donors to stay hydrated and replenish nutrients after giving blood, so refreshments are provided at the drive. Pizza and snacks, however, are not the main incentive for most who turn up to donate.
“Its super important,” Aguayo said. “A lot of people need blood, and one pint of blood can save up to three people. So it is actually really cool, you can do a lot of service that way.”
“I have always wanted to do it,” said Shek Kei Lee, a junior studying exercise physiology. “It has been three years since the last time I donated blood, so I wanted to do that again.”
“One time when I was donating, a volunteer next to me talked about how her mother and brother were both saved through blood transfusion,” said Kaili Crawford, a freshman studying physics.
BYU-Idaho students interested in volunteering in similar events can sign up through Volunteer Connection on campus or on the school website, and anyone interested in donating blood can find a blood drive near them by visiting redcrossblood.org.