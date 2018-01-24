WATCH: Students react to new president of the Church, Russell M. Nelson

Reported by Elise Prado.

President Russell M. Nelson became the new President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Jan. 16. BYU-Idaho students shared their thoughts on the new President of the Church.

“President Monson was the prophet since I was 14, so it is weird not seeing him standing up there,” said Malorey Kooyman, a senior studying psychology.

Joshua Paul, a sophomore studying history education said he believed God would not appoint a man to be the prophet if he did not think he would do well.

“I think President Nelson is going to focus a lot on missionary work,” said Rico Ontiveros, a freshman studying computer science.