WATCH: Students react to new president of the Church, Russell M. Nelson

by | Jan 24, 2018 | News | 0 comments

Reported by Elise Prado.

President Russell M. Nelson became the new President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Jan. 16. BYU-Idaho students shared their thoughts on the new President of the Church.

“President Monson was the prophet since I was 14, so it is weird not seeing him standing up there,” said Malorey Kooyman, a senior studying psychology.

Joshua Paul, a sophomore studying history education said he believed God would not appoint a man to be the prophet if he did not think he would do well.

“I think President Nelson is going to focus a lot on missionary work,” said Rico Ontiveros, a freshman studying computer science.

 