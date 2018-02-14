Watch: Students share their thoughts on Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day on the calendar, students share how they feel about this special day and what they plan to do.

Among the many students who have plans for the day, Kessler Scoffield, a sophomore, studying music, said he will be “getting dressed up all fancy,” and spending time with his girlfriend. They are planning on exchanging gifts and making Swedish pancakes together.

With all the flak Valentine’s Day gets, being all about those who are in relationships, Veronica Jenkins, a senior studying animal science, believes it is about much more than just romance.

“You really can just share the love with anybody,” Jenkins said. “It’s a day you can express love to those people you care about the most.”