WATCH: What are the testing center lines like during finals week?

Video by Garrett Elton

We went and asked students how long they had been waiting, starting at the back of the line.

“About 10 minutes now,” said Austin Schembri, Junior studying Chemistry.

The line went all the way to the sky bridge

“For about 30 minutes now,” said Garrett Sealor, Freshman studying Businesses Management.

Students who had just arrived told us how much long they expected to wait.

“I’m expecting about 2 hours wait time,” Schembri said.

“Like another hour and a half away,” Sealor said.

The line wrapped it’s way around the sky bridge and down the stairs.

“What time is it? I’ve been waiting an hour and eight minutes,” said Cira Long, Junior studying Health Psychology.

Different students attempt to entertain themselves by playing instruments while they wait or listening to music.

“I’ve been waiting a little over, well almost an hour and half now,” said James Acaylar, Freshman studying Illustration.

People with signs offering free cookies and hugs to the trapped students waiting to take there finals were everywhere.

“I’m coming up on 2 hours,” said Austin Garrett, Sophomore studying Business Management.

We met up with a testing center employee and asked what kinds of precautions the Testing Center had taken to account for finals week.

“This is the most students we’ve had in a semester there’s like 18,000 I think, so we just kind of knew that it would be busy,” said Taylor Felshaw, proctor to the Testing Center. “The employees sign up for at least 3 shifts during finals week and they can do up to 40 hours a week which regularly you can’t pass 20 hours.”

The real issue with the testing center line, isn’t the paper line it’s the computer testing line.

“There’s 467 seats for desk for paper tests but theres only 200 computers… Teachers are wanting more computer-based tests,” Felshaw said.