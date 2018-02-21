WATCH: The man behind the art

On Thursday, Feb. 15. the Jacob Spori Art Gallery held a reception for Gary Barton’s art exhibit. This exhibit displayed a collection of artwork created Gary Barton, called Lexicons and Signals.

Gary Barton is the chair for the BYU Department of Art and has been teaching art classes at BYU for 24 years. He received his undergraduate degree at BYU and went on to graduate school at Ohio State University.

As a young boy, Barton had a strong interest in art and always saw himself doing it as a career.

“I think at a pretty young age, even as an elementary school student, I thought I was probably going to be an artist,” Barton said.

When asked by a career counselor if he had considered being a dentist, businessman or doctor, Barton said, “yeah, but I want to be an artist.” This determination to become an artist followed Barton into high school and college, where he immediately became an art major.

The artwork on display is a series of abstract pieces taking words and letters broken down and rearranged in new ways.

“I’m literally taking words, fragmenting them, reassembling them, representing them, in a way where they lose their identity as words with meaning and develop an identity as form with meaning,” Barton said.

Lexicons and Signals will be on display until March 15.