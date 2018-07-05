WATCH: Two meals for the college budget

Here are two easy meals, cheap enough for most college student budgets: teriyaki chicken and chicken enchiladas.

Teriyaki Chicken

Ingredients:

Rice – $1.28 for 2 lbs.

Chicken – $2.00 for 1 lb.

Broccoli – 98 cents per lb.

Bell pepper – $1.28 each

Onion – 75 cents per lb.

Soy sauce – $1.33 for 15 oz.

Brown sugar – $1.33 for 2 lbs.

Ginger (optional) – $3.97 for 1.6 oz.

1 bag of fresh garlic – $1.48

Flour – $1.48 for 5 lbs.

Making the rice

Start by cooking 1 cup of white rice with 2 cups of water in a rice cooker or small pot.

Making the chicken

Cut the chicken into small strips and place in a large frying pan. If the broccoli is uncut, remove the stem and chop each broccoli head loose. Slice half of a bell pepper and a quarter of an onion into long, thin strips. Add these and the broccoli to the frying pan. Season with salt. You may also wish to use curry powder, chili pepper or other spices according to preference. Cook on medium heat. Cook covered if your pan has a lid or use tin foil.

Making the teriyaki sauce

Saute the garlic and ginger powder in butter or oil. Once the garlic begins to brown, add the soy sauce, water and brown sugar. Slowly pour the flour while stirring with a whisk. Let the mixture simmer while stirring occasionally for five to 10 minutes. Add the cooked rice, chicken and vegetables into a bowl. Drizzle the teriyaki on top and enjoy.

Enchiladas

Ingredients:



Tortillas – $3.78 for 20

Chicken – $1.78 for one can or $2 per pound fresh

Cheese – $1.88 for 2 cups

Enchilada sauce – $1.56 for one 20 oz. can

Green chilies – $1.48 for 7 oz.

In a medium bowl, shred either cooked chicken breasts or canned chicken. Add half a can of enchilada sauce, one can of cream of chicken soup, a small handful of shredded cheese and the can of green chilies. Pour some enchilada sauce on a glass pan and spread it across the entire pan bottom. Add the chicken mixture to your tortilla shells, fold them and place in the pan. Drizzle enchilada sauce over the enchiladas, top with shredded cheese and cook on the middle rack at 350 degrees until the cheese is completely melted.

Each meal costs around $10 and can feed four.