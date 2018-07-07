WATCH: Wii U fight with me

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate had its fan base talking all over social media when it was announced at E3, the premier event for video games. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate also became the most tweeted about, newly-announced game at E3. The excitement continues at the BYU-Idaho University store.

A group of BYU-I students gather together Fridays and Saturdays at the University Store to play the Wii U provided there. The games available include Mario Kart and other Nintendo games, but the most popular game at the store is Super Smash Bros.

“Through playing Smash over here, you meet a lot of really cool people,” said Jonathan Alvarez, a freshman studying psychology. “The people that I have met here I’ve become lifelong friends with. We even hang out outside of here, so it’s a very good way to meet people that have the same interest as you.”

The Wii U is provided and monitored by the Technology Department in the University Store.

“Originally what it started with was the concept of tournaments,” said Joe Swinney, a sophomore studying plant and wildlife ecology and student lead in the Technology Department. “Once we did the tournament we figured, well, why don’t we leave the Wii U out for people to play and have a little hub for people to congregate and be social.”

The Wii U was originally available the entire week during University Store hours; however, the time to play changed to Fridays and Saturdays so that games would not be a distraction for students.

Swinney said that the Wii U is available for anyone who wants to play, and students are welcome to bring additional accessories if needed.

“The Wii U has helped make new friendships,” Swinney said. “Most of the guys that play here now all met each other here and now they are friends and meet up at other places.”

The Wii U is available for students on Fridays at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays at 11 p.m. to 3 p.m.