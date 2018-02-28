Watch your step: Slipping on ice can lead to injury

Slipping on ice can lead to serious injury.

Craig Nuttall, a part-time professor in the nursing program at BYU, said one out of five falls caused by slipping on ice results in a serious injury. This includes anything broken wrists, arms, ankles, hips and pelvises to head injuries like concussions or traumatic brain injuries.

Nuttall said the older a person is, the more likely they are to have a serious injury.

“Injuries from falls are now the leading cause of traumatic injury over car accidents,” Nuttall said.

The BYU-Idaho Student Health Center said there is always an influx of injuries from falls following a storm.

To prevent slipping on ice, Rexburg apartment complexes like The Gates and The Towers have maintenance crews. They plow the parking lots, shovel snow, scrape ice off the sidewalks and lay salt out to melt the ice.

“I have slipped on ice numerous times every winter, but the worst was when I fell and bruised my tailbone,” said Kristina Darroch, a junior studying computer science.

Nuttall said concussions are probably the most common head injury sustained from a fall. They usually last between 10 to 14 days when managed correctly.

“Last winter, I was running out of my apartment to my car when I slipped on ice,” said Samantha Webb, a BYU-I alumnus. “I smacked my head and got knocked out, and I woke up to my roommate sitting me up as I threw up. I went to the ER and had to do a lot of tests to see how severe my concussion was.”

The Mayo Clinic informed it is critical for individuals with concussions to seek medical attention following their injury so they can receive the appropriate care. Typically, people who sustain a concussion must mentally and physically rest to allow themselves to heal.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, traumatic brain injuries are a major cause of death and disability in the United States contributing to about 30 percent of all injury deaths. In the United States, 153 people die every day due to brain injuries.

“Failure to get proper care can result in long-lasting concussion symptoms that can affect the individual for several months or longer following the injury,” Nuttall said.

According to Mayo Clinic, once all signs and symptoms of concussion have resolved, a doctor can discuss the steps needed to continue normal activity. Resuming physically demanding activities too soon increases the risk of a second concussion and potentially-fatal brain injury.

According to the CDC, in 2013, about 2.8 million TBI-related emergency room visits, hospitalizations and deaths occurred in the United States. TBI accounted for nearly 50,000 deaths, was diagnosed in over 282,000 hospitalizations and 2.5 million emergency room visits.

“A good rule of thumb is to see a medical provider if you sustain any type of trauma to your head, suspect you have a fracture, or your pain lasts longer than 1 to 2 hours,” Nuttall said.

Nuttall advises people to clear the sidewalks to keep walking paths free from ice, to wear appropriate footwear with traction, have a yearly medical evaluation and to stay active.

“Many falls occur as a result of de-conditioned leg muscles and poor balance. Staying active helps the young, as well as the elderly, reduce their risk for falls,” Nuttall said.

If you slip on ice and sustain an injury, it is crucial you seek out medical attention.