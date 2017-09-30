We are all called to serve

In Sister Oscarson’s 2017 General Conference address, she encourages each of us to turn to others in selfless service.

Oscarson said more and more of us are focused on the screens in our hands than the people around us.

“What good does it do to save the world if we neglect the needs of those closest to us and those whom we love most,” Oscarson said. “How much value is there in fixing the world, if the people around us are falling apart and we don’t notice? Heavenly Father may have places those who need us closest to us, knowing that we are best suited to meet their needs.”

Linda K. Burton spoke in the April 2005 General Women’s Session on how true disciples may offer their willing hearts and helping hands to hasten His work.

“Mormon Helping Hands vests and shirts have been worn by hundreds of thousands of selfless disciples of Jesus Christ who have embraced the opportunity to provide temporal service,” Sister Burton said.

According to Mormon Newsroom, around 7,500 Mormon Helping Hands volunteered to clean up and serve in Florida after Hurricane Irma.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints visited Florida, Naples and other affected areas from the hurricane.

While visiting Naples, President Eyring said to the volunteers, “Instead of worrying about their own problems, they are working for others. That man on the roof was taking care of his house and yet his sons are off taking care of other people. Thank you from the prophet, President Monson, if he were here. He’s always talked about [going] to the rescue, and here we really see everything he’s been asking for. Thank you.”

To date, the Church has sent 29 semitrailers to Florida loaded with food, water, emergency response equipment and cleaning and hygiene kits to provide relief.

President Gordon B. Hinckley spoke in the 2005 October General Conference “They have won the love and respect of those they have assisted,” said President Gordon B. Hinckley in the 2005 October General Conference about those who have worked with Mormon Helping Hands. “Their assistance has gone not only to members of the Church in trouble but to great numbers of those concerning whom no religious affiliation has been made.”

President Hinckley said those who participate with Mormon Helping Hands have followed the pattern of the Nephites, “They did not send away any who were naked, or that were hungry, or that were athirst, or that were sick, or that had not been nourished; and they did not set their hearts upon riches; therefore they were liberal to all, both old and young, both bond and free, both male and female, whether out of the church or in the church, having no respect to persons as to those who stood in need.”

According to lds.org, “Through Mormon Helping Hands, youth and adults become more sensitive to the challenges others face. As Church members follow the example of the Savior in reaching out and helping others, their testimonies are strengthened.”

President Monson said he believes the Savior is telling us that “unless we lose ourselves in service to others, there is little purpose to our own lives.’”

The Church created JustServe.org in 2014 to connect volunteers with the needs of their community, as well as encourage collaboration with other service-minded people, according to LDS.org.

“While at times we are called upon to help after a major disaster, on a day-to-day basis we are encouraged to look for opportunities in our own areas to lift and help those in need,” Oscarson said.

Sister Oscarson encourages those to ask themselves, “Who needs me today?”