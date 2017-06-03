We are responsible for our own education.

Millennials have a big tendency of giving excuses for things that they are expected to do, but don’t do for some reason.

Michael Crow, the president of Arizona State University, said during last devotional that our brains have a huge capacity to learn and that it is our choice to exercise that capacity.

“A human being, in the right circumstance, can learn anything,” Crow said.

We have the power to learn anything that we want to, so why don’t we dedicate our lives to learning?

We got the chance to come to this amazing university that has incredible resources for our academic and spiritual progress.

It is so easy to get used to saying “I didn’t have time”every time we decided to prioritize something else rather than finishing our homework or even going to the temple.

As college students, we have busy schedules, and it’s hard to find time to do everything that we want to or should do.

We all have priorities and we should be held accountable for them.

Clark G. Gilbert, BYU-Pathway Worldwide president and former president of BYU-Idaho, said in a devotional that this university is investing millions of dollars in resources to help us discover and prepare for a career.

“Work hard in your classes,” Gilbert said. “Take your education seriously. Never steal from the Lord or yourself by cheating in a class. Be a profitable servant, and return with increase the talents he has given you in this remarkable facility and rich academic environment.”

Millions of members of the Church would sacrifice everything they have to be given a chance to come to this university.

We are privileged to be here and use the resources which are being offered to us.

No matter what cool party we think is more important than our homework, our teachers and our classmates will still expect us to be prepared for class.

We are used to blaming our teachers if we get a bad grade on an assignment, but what we learn is our responsibility.