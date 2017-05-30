On June 1, BYU-Idaho will be holding We Talk, a conference to teach and learn about how to succeed in life after college.

BYU-I has seen some great individuals pass through the university and move on to greater heights in life. Notable alumni are: Marion G. Romney, an Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Rulon Gardner, an Olympic Medalist from the early 2000s.

Many students wonder what will happen to them. “Where will I go?” and “What will I become?” are common thoughts among students. This year, We Talk is designed to help student progress into the after-college life.

Hana Harrison, the coach for We Talk and a senior studying general psychology, said We Talk is a conference of speakers with ideas combined with activities.

“It is a new, inspiring and uplifting conference striving to increase the quality of individuals lives on campus at BYU-I,” Harrison said.

Harrison said We Talk is based around a simple idea of three student speakers, and this year the topics are about working and life after college. We Talk also includes a Q&A session with people from off campus who have found success in life.

Harrison said We Talk is more than just a conference or an event. It is also a class, a communication practicum called I Talk.

“The practicum pushes one to come up with an idea you are passionate about,” said Harrison. Throughout the entire semester, the class studies how to give good speeches and present ideas to a large group of people.

To practice, the practicum holds three conferences open to the public. We Talk is the first conference held, and is followed by They Talk and I Talk.

They Talk is a debate. Last semester the subject was feminism. The They Talk conference discusses controversial topics in a formal debate setting. The audience can propose questions to the debaters

I Talk is a conference of people who share ideas on how to improve the world in front of an audience, Harrison said.

Sam Lloyd, a BYU-I alumnus, created the idea of the I Talk practicum. Along with his teacher and collaborator, Eric Embree, the school accepted the practicum into the school.

We Talk hopes to maintain the vision of education. Harrison said the purpose of We Talk is to talk out about passionate topics.