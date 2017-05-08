The Weekly Image: Alex Boye

The energy was electric when Alex Boye, LDS Youtube sensation, stopped by for a concert in the John W. Hart Building Auditorium Friday night. His unique stylings, which blend pop music with an African twist, captivated and entranced audiences. The show was captivating to those who were there, as he opened the show by telling jokes and getting the audience engaged. As Boye began to sing, he made sure to come off the stage and to enter the audience making the show more intimate and interactive with the crowd.

