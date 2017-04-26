The Weekly Image: Barrage 8 and the Basement

Classic string instruments got a modern twist at the Barrage 8 concert Friday, April 21 in the John W. Hart Building Auditorium. The performance group combines traditional instruments in a new and exiting way. With dancing and singing the audience was riveted while they performed.

An unlikely trio of ska, punk, and reggae came together to create the Opskamatrists at the grand opening of The Basement on Friday, April 21. The band has been together for over 15 years and they had a full house at the opening night of the new music venue in Rexburg. “I didn’t expect this kind of music, but it was definitely a good time”, said Adam Jensen, a freshman studying public health.

