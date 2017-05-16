The Weekly Image: BYU-Idaho Sports

Spring is here and so are the sports! Here at BYU-Idaho we have many intramural sports that anyone can sign up to do. The school has a variety of different leagues, for those who want just casual games, to those who want a more difficult challenge. If you want to learn more about these sports, such as how to join, or when they play contact the student activity center in the MC across the hall from the bookstore.

