The Weekly Image: BYUI’s Got Talent and the Juggling Workshop

Sister Trish Gannaway spoke at devotional Tuesday, Jan. 31. She spoke about good decisions and habits that lead to a positive life.

“The word of God will never lead you astray,” Gannaway said.

The juggling workshop meets Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. in the Oscar A. Kirkham Building.

Participants are able to practice with all kinds of juggling tools such as balls, pins, rings and diablos.

Lexi Melton, a junior studying theatre education, guides the diablo while Luke Hagen, a senior studying computer science, juggles pins.

BYU-I’s Got Talent took place on Feb. 3 inside the Kirkham Auditorium.

Performers exhibited their many talents, many of which were musical.

