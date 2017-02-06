The Weekly Image: BYUI’s Got Talent and the Juggling Workshop

Sister Trish Gannaway spoke at devotional Tuesday, Jan. 31. She spoke about good decisions and habits that lead to a positive life.

“The word of God will never lead you astray,” Gannaway said.

The juggling workshop meets Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. in the Oscar A. Kirkham Building.

Participants are able to practice with all kinds of juggling tools such as balls, pins, rings and diablos.

Lexi Melton, a junior studying theatre education, guides the diablo while Luke Hagen, a senior studying computer science, juggles pins.

BYU-I’s Got Talent took place on Feb. 3 inside the Kirkham Auditorium.

Performers exhibited their many talents, many of which were musical.

 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

You may also like...

'The Weekly Image: BYUI’s Got Talent and the Juggling Workshop' has no comments

Be the first to comment this post!

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright 2015 BYU-I Scroll