The Weekly Image: Extravadance and Piano Battle

Piano Battle, a comical act of classical music, took place on March 17. Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis rallied out over the piano, playing pieces from pianists like Debussy and Liszt.

“You know I really wasn’t expecting it to be anything other than two guys playing pianos,” said Benjamin Paulson, a senior studying communication. “So when they were doing their ping pong act and being under the piano, slamming them to make noise, it was just different.”

Extravadance occurred March 16, 17 and 18 in the Oscar J. Kirkham Auditorium and was put on by the BYU-Idaho Department of Theatre and Dance. From hip-hop and modern to traditional world dances, the show was a success.

This semester’s theme was Intersectional: Where Reality and Fantasy Meet. With all sorts of lighting and music, as well as dancing in the aisles of the auditorium, the audience was truly in for a treat. They cheered with every new lift and trick and were on their feet by the end of the night.

