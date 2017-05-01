The Weekly Image: Falconaires Big Band and Women of the World

The Falconaires Big Band, from the U.S. Air Force Academy, performed last Thursday at the Oscar A. Kirkham building.

After their first song, they started to broadcast their show through Facebook Live and invited everyone in the audience to follow them on Facebook.

Last Saturday, the Kirkham building held the Women of the World concert. The all women group were the winners of the 2014 Harmony Sweepstakes A Cappella Festival.

This show had female musicians from across the globe. They had a collective repertoire in 30 different languages, and performed songs from around the world.

