The Weekly Image: International Students

Written by Mikayla Clark

The percentage of international students has tripled from Spring Semester 2012. Despite Rexburg’s lack of diversity, the university attracts people from a variety of different ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

According to the Academic Office, the top three native countries for foreign students are Brazil, Canada and Mexico. BYU-Idaho prides itself in the constant growth of international students’ desire to come here, and hopes to have an increasing rate as the school progress.

Through activities and clubs, these international students are able to meet and interact with each other on campus. Many international students from all over the world dream of attending this institution. It is a privilege to be here, in an environment where students are given the tools they need to learn and progress.