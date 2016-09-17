Nathan Fleming | Scroll Photography

The Weekly Image: Looking back at the first week of school


The first week of school comes with mixed emotions over new classes, new roommates and a new year.

BYU-Idaho opened the new Science and Technology Building for Fall 2016 Semester classes and faculty office space.

The Spori Art Gallery held a reception and open house featuring the paintings and sculptures of J. Kirk Richards, an LDS artist, Thursday, September 15.

President Clark G. Gilbert attended the open house with his wife and three of his daughters.

On Firday, in honor of Constitution Day, BYU-I place U.S. and state flags along the sidewalks between the Hyrum Manwaring Center and the David O. McKay Library.

