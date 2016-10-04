The Weekly Image: People of Conference share their stories

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held its 186th Semiannual General Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah from Oct. 1-2.

Members from all over the globe attended the conference.

Despite their different backgrounds, each person shared a common mindset: They all had a desire for direction and guidance in their lives from the general authorities, or leaders, of the Church.

Tevita Euhi, from Tonga, attended the Saturday morning session of general conference.

“I just want to be here, you know?” Euhi said. “I feel like this is where I’m supposed to be.”

Yaier Javaid, a Pakistani teenager, worked in traffic control during general conference.

“I really enjoy working in this line,” Javaid said. “You get to meet a lot of new people and they are really nice to you. I like when they thank us for being here.”

Julie Chambers joined the church in December 2012. She attended general conference for the first time on Sunday.

“My dad is actually a non-denominational preacher, so he was not very happy with me going, ‘Hey I want to be baptized, and I’m gonna be Mormon.’” Chambers said concerning her conversion to the Church. “My mom, she was like, ‘If the worst thing you do when you go to college is join a church, I’m OK with that.'”

Jazmine Barker, another member who attended the conference on Saturday, said she has made it a tradition attend conference.

“I always feel the Spirit more when I watch here than when I’m at home, and so I’m really excited for the messages,” Barker said.

Students from BYU-Idaho traveled to Salt Lake City to attend the general conference.

“It’s so nice, I’ve been, like, waiting for this for a long time so it’s exciting,” said Daniela Quiroz, a BYU-Idaho student from Peru.

Quiroz said she held a makeshift sign on a street corner asking for a ticket to attend one of the Saturday sessions.

“I think it’s amazing that somehow we all get something from it,” said Danielle Kindred of Virginia. “I don’t always go in with a question, but I always come out with an answer.”

Ebibche Ehounou came to the conference from Congo.

“I think being here, it’s a different feeling,” Ehounou said. “I feel a different spirit here than when I watch it on TV.”

Like Chambers, Kathryn Schulz said she is a convert to the Church. Schulz said she visited Utah in August before she was a member.

“We went to Temple Square, and I just walked the grounds, and I felt the same thing I did in the session — that warmth and safety,” Schulz said. “That moment was when I wanted to learn more about the Church. I was just baptized (Friday), and this is my first general conference.”

