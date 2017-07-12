The Weekly Image: Reclaim Your Wardrobe

Written by Ellie Seeley

Rexburg is clearly not the fashion capital of the world. In this small town, it can be frustrating trying to find original items. Nobody likes going to church and having the Relief Society president, bishop’s wife and your BFF all wearing the same dress as you. Students have gotten creative and turned to good ol’ secondhand stores in order to create a style they feel comfortable in.

Secondhand stores allow students to express their creativity on a budget (scoring cheap Doc Martens is a breathtaking experience). For those of us who can’t afford the $75 dress in the window, going to DI stores and re-creating the same look for less than half the price is a great option.