The Weekly Image: Stephanie Nielson, Scotty McCreery and Evan McMullin come to Rexburg

Three prominent figures made appearances in Rexburg this week to uplift students, entertain the community and motivate voters.

Stephanie Nielson, a New York Times bestselling author, spoke in devotional on Oct. 11 about her experience in a traumatic plane crash in 2008 that left her with third degree burns.

She said she spent months in the hospital for recovery, but she was not alone.

“I still had beautiful children and a husband encouraging me,” Nielson said.

Nielson said her experience was similar to that of a phoenix, a mythical creature with the ability to be reborn.

“The legend of the phoenix is not just a story, it is my story,” Nielson said.

Since the crash and her recovery, Nielson has continued to write about her experiences as a stay-at-home mother, according to byui.edu.

Saturday night, Scotty McCreery, the American Idol winner and country singer, performed in the BYU-Idaho John W. Hart Building.

The concert sold out, according to Center Stage.

This was McCreery’s second concert at BYU-I. Don Sparhawk, the Center Stage and performance tour coordinator, said it had been over two years since the last concert and students asked when McCreery would come back.

Evan McMullin, an Independent presidential candidate and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke to residents at the Rexburg Tabernacle Saturday morning.

The event was originally hosted at the library, but to accommodate for the amount of people attending the event was moved.

McMullin arrived in Idaho Falls the night before and spoke to residents in the area.

