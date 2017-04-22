Students and abnormal dishes: What is yours?

There was once a time when the weirdest foods list consisted of things like pineapple on pizza, fruit on sushi, peanut butter on pancakes and french fries in ice cream. We have officially begun a new era — one in which unconventional foods have become more conventional and less of a secret.
Below is a list of unconventional foods that BYU-Idaho students like. You might see some of your roommates eating them.
· Chunky Peanut Butter in Ramen
· Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Fluff (FlufferNutter)
· Peanut Butter on Corn Dogs
· Twix in a green salad
· Toast with Chunky Peanut Butter, all dipped in Apple Sauce
· Grilled Cheese dipped in BBQ Sauce
· PB&J with Alfalfa Sprouts
· Tortilla with Cheese and Apple Sauce
· Peanut Butter and Mayo sandwich
· Grilled PB&J
· Pancakes, hold the syrup, add the Ketchup
· Tuna Fish sandwiches dipped in Hot Chocolate
· Salt on Ice Cream
· Salt in Chocolate Milk
· Hot Sauce on Ice Cream (Chocolate in particular)
· Ramen and Ketchup
· Mayo and Banana sandwich
The list goes on and on. What are some of your favorites?
