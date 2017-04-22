Students and abnormal dishes: What is yours?

There was once a time when the weirdest foods list consisted of things like pineapple on pizza, fruit on sushi, peanut butter on pancakes and french fries in ice cream. We have officially begun a new era — one in which unconventional foods have become more conventional and less of a secret.

Below is a list of unconventional foods that BYU-Idaho students like. You might see some of your roommates eating them.

· Chunky Peanut Butter in Ramen

· Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Fluff (FlufferNutter)

· Peanut Butter on Corn Dogs

· Twix in a green salad

· Toast with Chunky Peanut Butter, all dipped in Apple Sauce

· Grilled Cheese dipped in BBQ Sauce

· PB&J with Alfalfa Sprouts

· Tortilla with Cheese and Apple Sauce

· Peanut Butter and Mayo sandwich

· Grilled PB&J

· Pancakes, hold the syrup, add the Ketchup

· Tuna Fish sandwiches dipped in Hot Chocolate

· Salt on Ice Cream

· Salt in Chocolate Milk

· Hot Sauce on Ice Cream (Chocolate in particular)

· Ramen and Ketchup

· Mayo and Banana sandwich

The list goes on and on. What are some of your favorites?