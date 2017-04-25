Unicorn fraps distract us from reality

Over the past week, posts about the Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino climbed to the top of newsfeeds. I couldn’t get on Facebook without seeing something about the pink and blue sparkle drink.

I’m sure everyone who posted about the magical taste of it meant well. I mean, the drink did have magical powers — brainwashing us to worry about a glittery drink instead of things that really matter.

Did you hear about Russia’s supreme court ruling, banning Jehovah’s Witnesses from worshipping in the country? There are 170,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia, and in addition to the ban, the government has seized the group’s property, according to The Guardian.

If you’re not too concerned about foreign affairs, what about the 18th anniversary of Columbine? I hate to say, with the anniversary on April 20, my news feed bombarded me with marijuana jokes and Frappuccino complaints.

While we sipped and savored a tangy, pink and blue unicorn drink through a green straw, family and friends looked at names etched in stone to remember the 13 people killed in the Columbine shooting.

The day before the anniversary, Gary Borgeson, a former Columbine High School counselor, paid his respects to Dave Sanders, a student and one of the 13 victims, at the Columbine Memorial Clement Park, according to the Denver Post.

If you’re not into sad news, then, did you know on April 20, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated $120,000 to help victims of child abuse?

Sister Joy D. Jones, Primary general president of the LDS Church, presented the money to the South Valley Children’s Justice Center and said, “It is a gift to be able to partner with this organization,” according to Deseret News.

Unfortunately, I saw more people celebrate a drink based on a mythical creature instead of celebrating an organization that actually makes a difference.

If you’re more concerned about local news, then did you hear about the recent shooting threat at Madison Junior High School in Rexburg?

On April 17, the Rexburg Police Department started investigating after six students made threats to “shoot up the school,” according to East Idaho News.

Other events that took place during the Frappuccino rave included information about the Paris attack, the United Airlines CEO and everything Trump related.

If you didn’t hear about any of the mentioned events, but heard about the sugar content of an obviously sugar-saturated Frappuccino, then maybe we need to rethink what really matters.

Social media can flood our phones with information, but it’s no excuse to let it delude your mind with meaningless content. Take a few minutes to see what’s going on in the news with your country, state, city, school, faith, etc.. Don’t let a Frappuccino brainwash you.

That being said, I’m not all-knowing or perfectly informed about current events, but why is this unicorn drink so important?

Besides rotting teeth or angering a Starbucks barista, the Frappuccino doesn’t make a dent in human lives.

I hope as we continue to participate on social media, we will do our part in viewing and sharing pertinent and impactful content.

There’s nothing wrong with a post about a magical Frappuccino or other lighthearted content, as long as it doesn’t corrode our minds like it does our teeth.

If you were a victim of the Unicorn Frappuccino brainwash, hopefully it was for a limited time only.