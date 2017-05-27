What brings other religions to BYU-Idaho?

Only 78 students at BYU-Idaho students last winter semester did not affiliate their religious views with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to BYU-I’s academic office. But what brought those 78 students to the honor-code-inspired grounds of BYU-I?

“Everyone’s friendly here,” said Christopher King, a freshman studying mechanical engineering who identifies himself as Catholic.

The Roman Catholic religion has the second highest number of students on campus, according to BYU-I’s academic office. There were 24 students who identified themselves as Roman Catholic last semester.

“The fact that everyone is so wholesome and Christ-centered — that’s kind of what drew me here,” King said. “I didn’t want to put up with any of the shenanigans at other schools.”

King said many students who are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints come to school at BYU-I because of the deep-rooted Honor Code.

“The Honor Code, I think, is helpful for a great learning environment,” King said.

The Honor Code helps to create a safe atmosphere where the Spirit is present for people with similar values, according to the BYU-I Student Honor Office webpage.

In a study conducted by The Center of Academic Integrity, only 23 percent of students who attend colleges with honor codes reported one or more incidents of cheating on an exam. However, colleges without an honor code reported 43 percent of students cheating.

Sergeant Tiffany Abriam, an instructor for ROTC program at BYU-I who does not affiliate herself with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said she respects the high values of the students at BYU-I.

“With a traditional college community, you would see bars,” Abriam said. “But if you go down Main Street, you don’t see that here.”

Alcohol consumption by students is prohibited, creating a safe environment, according to the Student Honor Office.

“The deep-rooted Honor Code and the religious ethics that the LDS community has are pretty close to what the army preaches,” Abriam said. “We have a set of core values; we call them army core values.”

King said another reason why he looked into attending BYU-I was the low tuition costs.

For those who are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, tuition is still only $3,920 a semester for those with 12 or more credits and $326 per credit hour for those under 12 credits, according to BYU-I’s financial aid webpage.

BYU-I is considered to be a private university, according to BYU-I’s webpage. The average cost to attend a private university other than BYU-I is $33,480. They also concluded that price will continue to rise each year, according to the College Board.

King said no one treats him differently because he believes differently than many at BYU-I. He said that is one of the reasons he enjoys this school.

“Everyone is super accepting,” King said.