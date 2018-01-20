What does BYU-I think of the O?

During the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, Oprah Winfrey, recipient of the Cecil B. Demille Award, captivated the nation with her acceptance speech. This speech has led many to speculate on the possibility of a presidential run in 2020.

“Oprah is a driving force,” said Alejandro Lopez, a junior studying sociology. “She is a very charismatic person, similar to the charisma of President Obama. People seem to think that the office of presidency is only about compelling speeches. People take out the responsibilities of policy making, diplomacy, economic duties and much more. She can give a nation hope in a speech, but there is more to it in my opinion.”

Many other BYU-Idaho students have also commented that Winfrey has the ability to speak but ultimately lacks the political knowledge necessary to run the United States.

“I find that Oprah’s inexperience in the political world could cause a problem, but if Trump could do it why not Oprah as well?” asked Ethan Schneider, a freshman studying history.

Polls have suggested Winfrey would not fare well in the race for the White House, according to Politico.

“Winfrey would lead Trump by 2 percentage points in a head-to-head matchup, 40 percent to 38 percent,” according to the recent poll released by Politico on Jan.17. However, 22 percent of the voters were undecided between voting for President Donald Trump or Winfrey.

When Winfrey is up against other possible male candidates for president, she is far behind former Vice President Joe Biden, 54 percent to 31 percent, and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, 46 percent to 37 percent. However, Winfrey is ahead of potential female Democratic candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, 39 percent to 35 percent, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, 44 percent to 23 percent.

“Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah,” Trump told reporters in the White House Cabinet Room. “Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well. … I don’t think she’s going to run.”

Winfrey has not issued an official statement regarding the possibility of running for president.

With Trump being the second celebrity president, should Winfrey become the next?