What is of greater worth?

This article was written by Cinthya Rubio and Victoria Owens

In his 2017 conference address, President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Quorum of the twelve apostles, laid out three options: diamonds, rubies and the Book of Mormon. He followed with a question, “which would you choose?”

“My brothers and sisters, how precious is the Book of Mormon to you,” President Nelson said. “If you were offered diamonds or rubies or the Book of Mormon, which would you choose? Honestly, which is of greater worth to you?”

President Gordon B. Hinckley in 2005 issued a challenge to all of the members of the Church to read the Book of Mormon. In the April 2017 general conference, President Thomas S. Monson asked the members to gain a testimony of The Book of Mormon by studying and pondering it. President Nelson now spoke to the members about what their life would be like without the Book of Mormon.

“The Book of Mormon is another witness of Jesus Christ and confirms the truths found in the Holy Bible, according to lds.org. “Far from undermining the Bible, the Book of Mormon supports its testimony of Jesus Christ.”

President Hinckley said in the June 1988 Ensign that the Book of Mormon is “more widely read than at any time in its history.”

The Book of Mormon was published in 1830 and has been fully translated into more than 82 different languages and has been printed over 150 million copies, according to mormonnewsroom.org.

In April 2017, President Monson spoke of the power of the Book of Mormon and how it is a “critical need we have as members of this Church to study, ponder and apply its teachings in our lives.”

President Monson said if we read the Book of Mormon prayerfully and with a sincere desire to know the truth the Holy Ghost will manifest its truth unto you.

“It is essential for you to have your own testimony in these difficult times, for the testimonies of others will carry you only so far,” President Monson said.

President Nelson asked each of the members what would their lives be like without the Book of Mormon, what would they not know and what would they not have.

“Since President Monson’s challenge six months ago, I have tried to follow his counsel,” said President Nelson. “Among other things, I’ve made lists of what the Book of Mormon is, what it affirms, what it refutes, what it fulfills, what it clarifies, and what it reveals. Looking at the Book of Mormon through those lenses has been an insightful and inspiring exercise. I recommend it to each of you.”

The same prophetic counsel was given in the 1988 October General Conference by President Ezra Taft Benson.

President Benson said the time is long overdue to spread the teachings of the Book of Mormon.

“In this age of the electronic media and the mass distribution of the printed word, God will hold us accountable if we do not now move the Book of Mormon in a monumental way,” President Benson said.

President Benson mentioned how we have the Book of Mormon, missionaries, the resources and the world have the need.

President Nelson concluded his talk by saying to the members that saying they know the Book of Mormon is true is not enough.

“Whenever I hear anyone, including myself, say, ‘I know the Book of Mormon is true.’ I want to exclaim, ‘That’s nice, but it is not enough,’” President Nelson said. “We need to feel, deep in ‘the inmost part’ of our hearts, that the Book of Mormon is unequivocally the word of God. We must feel it so deeply that we would never want to live even one day without it.”