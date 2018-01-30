What is wrong with sharing an opinion?

Did you know for most people it takes five positive comments to cancel out one negative comment?

On a recent article on Scroll’s Facebook page, a lot of people took to the comment section to express their views on the immigration issue of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Some showed their support of the program, while others expressed their strong disapproval to it. When someone agreed with the Scroll article, others flooded them with backlash and reactions, but those who disagreed had the same outcome.

I am not just talking about the most recent Scroll article. We see this all the time on social media. We see a celebrity post a photo and underneath is a flood of hateful and rude comments.

Unfortunately, we tend to notice the rude and mean comments instead of the positive and uplifting ones.

Why?

Clifford Nass, a professor of communication at Stanford University, said, “Some people do have a more positive outlook, but almost everyone remembers negative things more strongly and in more detail.”

Being in the United States, we are fortunate enough to have been given the freedom of speech, and even though we have that freedom to say whatever we want, that should not give us the right to lose civility toward one another.

We all have the right to our own opinions. Whether we disagree or agree with that opinion is also our right. We can post those opinions on social media platforms, but we have to be aware of the consequences that can bring.

Regardless of those consequences, just because we disagree with someone else’s opinion does not give us the right to lose respect and courtesy towards others.

We live in a time where we have the ability to express whatever way we want, and that is something we should not take for granted. With that freedom of expression and speech, we have to remember that just as much as you have the right to share your opinion, the person you disagree with has that same right.

So let us create an environment where everyone has the freedom to share their thoughts and opinions without judgment or rejection. It is more important than ever to let our voices be heard.

It is time to speak up about politics, media and issues that we should take a stance on.

It is time for everyone’s voices to be heard.

It is time to share our opinions regardless of what others may say.