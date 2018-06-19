What Pride Month looked like for the LGBT community in Rexburg

June began with National Donut Day, which made it difficult to buy a donut past 8 p.m., and the festivities continued with Father’s Day on Sunday, June 17. However, June also highlights the LGBT rights movement with Pride Month, which was made official by the Obama administration in 2009.
Kelsey Woodhouse, a junior studying communication, is the president of the Understanding Same Gender Attraction Rexburg. The USGA is an official group at BYU-Idaho which focuses on strengthening the BYU-I community through respectful discussions on same-gender attraction and LGBT related topics, according to their website.
“People don’t think we exist,” Woodhouse said when responding to why Pride Month in Rexburg is important. “My boss was talking about a gay guy that he thinks he knows and my co-worker was like, ‘Gay in Rexburg, I doubt it.'”
Woodhouse said members of the LGBT community who are active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are real people in Rexburg.
“We do not face hate crimes in Rexburg, but there is a little bit of discomfort,” Woodhouse said. “I have had roommates move out once they found out that I was gay, so there are serious things that make us feel uncomfortable to even be here because people think ‘I’m going to BYU-Idaho where it’s all the same people (straight).'”
In past years, the USGA Rexburg put together Ally Night to promote Pride Month. Ally Night is an event that is advertised around Rexburg in order to discuss the history of Pride Month, the Stonewall incident and to find a better understanding between the LGBT members and the Rexburg community.
The Stonewall incident was when the New York City police, having been issued a warrant, raided the Stonewall Inn, on June 28, 1969, on suspicion of illegal activity, according to the History Channel website. The police found bootlegged alcohol and arrested 13 people for violating the state’s gender-appropriate clothing statute at the gay club. This would lead to six days of protests outside the bar. The protestors questioned the equality in the law and the violent treatment given to the gay people detained.
This year instead of having Ally Night for Pride Month the USGA went to the Utah Pride festival instead.
Some students are uncomfortable with the idea of Pride Month and find it to be an unnecessary month to celebrate.
“You don’t see straight people ever going out and flaunting that they’re straight,” said Trace Beaucannon, a freshman studying animal science. “I do not think that Pride Month should be openly celebrated. You don’t have to go all out about it. You don’t have big celebrations for straight marriage.”
Beaucannon said that Pride Month feels like another moment where the LGBT community is forcing information on the public and not allowing people to have their own morals.
“It is important to understand the rights of the LGBT community because we all have rights; however, I feel like traditional values are being minimized and I am forced to accept something that contradicts my morals,” Beaucannon said.
Jacob Pehrson, the vice president of USGA Rexburg and a sophomore studying horticulture, said Pride Month highlights how the LGBT community has fought discrimination in the past.
“The question of why there is a Pride Month and not a straight month is common amongst people,” Pehrson said. “It is important to note the history of Stonewall and the month of June and that straight people have not had to fight for straight marriages. They already had it.”
Pehrson said when people see Pride Month on the news the enormous caricatures of people waving the Pride Flag and throwing skittles doesn’t represent everybody in the LGBT community.
“They’re (people in the LGBT community) just like everyday people that you see,” Pehrson said.
Some thoughts from a disappointed gay.
Trace,
In response to, “you don’t see straight people flaunting…”, You do. 98% of the time, big Hollywood productions portray straight white males flaunting their sexuality all over the place, and they blatantly disregard any feelings of the woman, who is being hit on and her sexuality. Don’t believe me, go watch Star Wars (also, incest, leia is Luke’s sister and they still made the kiss!), Spider-Man, or any Nicholas sparks movie! Better yet, just go to the movie theater and watch anything. The rare exception being the movie Love, Simon – which might have been the first LGBT movie to hit the big screens across America to actually represent what it’s kind of like to be LGBT.
Moving on.
“You don’t have big celebrations for straight marriage.”
*anyone who is even SLIGHTLY gay and their dogs rolls their eyes*
The royal wedding, the second royal wedding, any celebrities wedding. All covered by the media.
Trace, I looked you up, you’re not married. When you do get married, will you send out wedding announcements, have a pre-wedding party with your friends and family? Will your friends and family be invited the sealing/ceremony? What about after? Will there be a luncheon,dinner, reception? I don’t know about you, but if you answered yes to any of those questions, you are havin a ~straight wedding~ ***CELEBRATION***!
LGBT couples literally couldn’t get married in the USA until LITERALLY 2015! In some states, it was illegal to be in a same sex relationship until 2003. 2003! Let that sink in. The best part is, when I go back to Texas this summer, and I get a job, if my employer wants to fire me because of my sexuality, he/she can.
So yes. Pride month is just a SMALL celebration of our * still developing* rights as LGBT humans. And no, you are not being forced give up your morals, thats the great thing about agency. You decided who you want to be and what you stand for, no one will ever force you to change.
Right now, you a part of the problem, you are a reason why LGBT individuals here at BYUI are scared to be who they are, and experience their best life.
Just try to imagine if the situation was reversed. If you were discriminated against. If homosexuality was the default. If heterosexual marriage was looked down upon. If you couldn’t be who you feel you are.
Imagine growing up thinking that God hates you and you’re going to hell because of who you think is attractive. Give it a try and hopefully your heart will soften toward your brothers and sisters.