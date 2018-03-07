What you need to know about the new political science major

Some students were attracted by the word “pizza” written on the invitation flyer, but others came to learn how they can change lives with a new political science major.

“I love politics, but I did not know how I could do politics,” said Chad Newswander, a political science professor, at an information meeting for the new political science major on March 1.

The information meeting encouraged students to learn more about the new public policy and administration major added last fall to BYU-I.

“This is an important major to BYU-I students that are interested in service and making a difference in the world,” said Trent Rose, a political science professor.

The new major is taught by Rose, Newswander, Matt Miles and Travis Smith, professors in the Department of Political Science.

The program began last semester and has 25 students enrolled this semester.

“We were inspired to create the major for two reasons: One, we saw a developing trend to move this degree back into a four-year degree where it started, when it was originally developed in this country,” Rose said. “Two, we also felt this would be a perfect fit with the mission of our university — which is to create disciple leaders.”

According to Rose and Newswander, there are five things you need to know about the new major:

— Students can change their major to public policy and administration this semester.

— It orients your vision toward a career of your choice in politics.

— It leaves enough credits for a minor.

— “You can pair your love of another topic with the major,” Rose said. “Take your passion in whatever and marry it to working in public administration.”

— The Department of History, Geography and Political Science is currently developing a minor.

“The business of doing government is not going away,” Rose said. “It is a growing industry.”

Mila Argueta, a junior studying English, said she came to the meeting seeking to learn more about future options to add to her current major.

“In an English major, you need to do something else with it,” Argueta said. “It’s good to know about the new major so I can make myself more hirable later or find opportunities that I might like more.”

Newswander said the government is seeking to employ recent college graduates, and he hopes this will encourage more students to seek the major.

“I used to be a political science major and I’m thinking of switching back,” said Christine Pearson, a junior studying recreation management.

Pearson said she feels excited for the new opportunity this major will add to her career to combine her love for recreation and politics.

“I’m way stoked for the new major,” Pearson said.

For more information about the degree, students can contact the Department of History, Geography and Political Science.