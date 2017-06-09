What’s on your college bucket list?

Let’s face it, we are all going to die someday, but before we die, hopefully we can graduate college first.
In the process, we all have things we want to accomplish. These college bucket list items can be as polarizing as learning how to solve partial differential equations to doing a gainer-backflip off a rickety old bridge. For students, marking items off your list is a popular way to overcome the mid-semester blues. Here are a few things students said they want to do before they graduate:
GO TO THE TEMPLE
According to ldschurchtemples.org, the LDS temple in Rexburg was dedicated Feb. 10, 2008, which made the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple dedication an uncommon event that students could enjoy.
GO JUMP IN A RIVER
Within driving distance from Rexburg, the bridge located at Fun Farm in Saint Anthony, and the Twin Bridges in Ririe, are popular locations among students for a quick adrenaline rush.
GO CLIMB A MOUNTAIN
“A lot of people don’t go out and explore how much nature we have around here,” said John Olsen, a senior majoring in international studies.
The remains of a volcanic cinder cone officially named Menan Butte, also known as “R” Mountain, is one of those outdoor activities students often explore.
GO EXPLORE YELLOWSTONE
From bald eagle sightings, to recurring geyser eruptions to visiting the largest supervolcano on the North American continent, Yellowstone National Park is one big bucket list of things to do, and it is only an hour and a half drive from Rexburg.
GO SOAK IN A HOTSPRING
Tucked in between the mountains near Salmon and Challis, Idaho, students and nudist enthusiasts alike make the two-mile hike up switchback trails to soak in the naturally warmed pools at Goldbug Hot Springs.
DON’T FAIL YOUR CLASSES Andrew Holmes, a sophomore studying biology education, said he feels the best way to get something out of our college experience is to work hard in class.
Holmes said he works hard to learn how various processes work, not just memorizing the terms.
“If I take the assignments for what they actually are, and I try to get as much as I can out of them, I actually find myself enjoying them, and getting more than I thought I could,” Holmes said.
June 8 marks the middle of Spring Semester 2017 at BYU-I. Whether it be a plan to try something new or do better in school, now is the time to reflect on what we have accomplished and what we sincerely desire to complete before school is out.