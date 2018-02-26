What’s your “thing”?

It’s a question people ask many times throughout our lives. Different people ask it in different ways, but they always mean the same thing: What do you do when you’re not at school or work? What makes you different?

Some people easily answer this question, and some people never know the answer.

I bet all the Olympians easily answered this question growing up, and this year’s Grammy Award recipients like Bruno Mars or Childish Gambino probably never wavered in their answers.

Over the years, I grew to both love and dread this question, and I also gave various answers.

Playing school basketball used to be my “thing.” Going to concerts nearly three times a month used to be my “thing.” I worked on my school yearbook, ran a music blog, coached basketball, played soccer; each of these has been my “thing” at some point in my life.

But lately my response sounds more like, “Ummm … ” and then I list some things I used to do or offer a new Netflix series to binge. In other words, I don’t know how to answer.

It feels like I go to school, work, eat, do homework, go to bed (and maybe I sneak a few episodes in on Netflix).

On the weekends I hang out with people. I might go to a show or see a movie, but nothing consistent and nothing to call my own.

I miss having an easy answer to this question.

Having a passion makes you better. Everyday life is more meaningful because you feel more of a purpose. Now I question if I love any one thing enough to make it “my thing.”

I learned, through struggling to answer this question, that maybe it’s OK to not always know the answer.

Growing up, I wanted to score movies, interview musicians, interpret art, design graphics, edit books. This is all a reflection of what I’ve been passionate about and what, in some ways, I continue to be passionate about today.

I realized I am endlessly creating myself, which means I can endlessly reuse, recycle and discover new passions. It’s OK that I don’t have one passion I pursue every day because I have many.

I buy and sell vintage clothing — that’s one of my new “things.” I take polaroid pictures — that’s also one of my new “things.” I can be passionate about an article I write at work or a graphic I design for class. I can be passionate about a TV show, cooking dinner or just spending time with my friends.

I don’t have to be the best at any of these things; I don’t even have to come close. As long as I enjoy them, they can be my “things.”

This isn’t to say that one major passion is bad, because it’s not; I envy the people who have those. But until I find mine — if I ever find mine — I decided I’m OK with continuing to discover new “things,” because one might just end up being “the thing.”

Until then, my new answer to a once dreaded question — I am endlessly creating myself.