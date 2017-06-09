Where have the trees gone?

The plans are not yet finalized but are on their way in hopes the project will be completed this summer. Keith Davidson, the Rexburg city engineer, is working to push the plans through.

“We don’t have a definite length of time yet,” Davidson said. “The hope is to definitely have it done before the students are back in the fall. Possibly before the eclipse happens in August, but we’re going to see how things work out.”

According to rexburg.org, the city of Rexburg’s engineering department is in charge of public water and sanitation along with the construction of streets.