Who is Jesus according to Americans: Son of God, a God, or average man?

As Easter concludes for 2017 it gives the American people the opportunity to reflect on who Jesus was. Barna, a private, non-partisan organization, released a survey days before Easter asking adults their view on Jesus. Ninety-three percent of Americans believe that Jesus was a real person who did live on earth.

“I am actually surprised that the number is so high because Jesus seems to have less of an importance today in America,” Justin Moon, a freshman studying accounting said.

While many people acknowledge the physical existence of Jesus, many are divided concerning who Jesus is, and what his purpose was during his time on earth. Forty-three percent of the 2,005 people interviewed believed Jesus was a god living among humans.

Thirty-one percent believed God chose Jesus to reveal God’s purpose in the world. Nine percent believed Jesus embodied the best possible in each person, while eight percent believed Jesus was a great man and teacher but not exalted above other humans.

“Jesus will always matter, but in what way?” said Rev. Brooks Keith, pastor of Vail’s Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, in response to the survey. “If Jesus just matters for who and what I am today, he joins a long list of other people. If there is something more or longer in scope, I have to pay attention to everything Jesus said.”

Many people in the survey described Jesus as brave, accepting, strong and practical instead of weak, cowardly and demanding.

“The majority of Americans have made a commitment to Him,” said Anugrah Kumar in the Christian Post.

Kumar’s claim is supported by the 63 percent of Americans who stated they made commitments to Jesus which continue to play an important role in their lives.

The survey interviewed 2,005 adults in each of the 50 states between Aug. 25 and Sept. 10, 2014.